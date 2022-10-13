Meet the New JPB Environmental Health Fellows

​The JPB Environmental Health (EH) Fellowship Program is excited to announce the third cohort of Junior Faculty Fellows.

Through a competitive multi-stage process, 14 new Fellowships have been awarded to junior faculty from institutions across the U.S. Over a 3.5-year period, these third cohort of EH Fellows will receive funding, mentoring, and training in proposal development, research methods, leadership and communications. With the addition of a third cohort the program, which is administered by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and funded by The JPB Foundation since 2014, now has a total of 41 Fellows who are committed to finding solutions to address challenging environmental health inequities in under resourced communities and populations through interdisciplinary research and multiple perspectives.

The new Fellows have been recognized for their expertise in varied topics, including water treatment and management, chemical environmental hazards, climate change, disaster response, social determinants of health, among many others.

“We are impressed with the potential as a compassionate scholars, and recognize the expertise, commitment, and enthusiasm towards addressing complex environmental health problems. We believe the Fellows of this new cohort will be generous colleagues, and we look forward to kicking off the program with all of them” said Prof. John Spengler, Director of the Program.

Program Accomplishments

The JPB Environmental Health Fellowship Program has the mission to train and support rigorous scholars who conduct work that both produces knowledge about the social and environmental factors that affect health and health equity, and solutions for increasing health equity. Since 2014 the Program has supported Fellows to undertake more than 30 research projects across the U.S., with advancements on different topics such as environmental health, air pollution, housing, stress and resilience, and chemicals and health. The program has fostered cross disciplinary collaborations that include research projects, publications, workshops, panels, and conferences. More than a hundred peer-reviewed published papers have been supported by JPB funds, while training hundreds of students associated with these research projects.

Program Leadership

The Program leadership team at the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health includes John Spengler, Ph.D., Akira Yamaguchi Professor of Environmental Health and Human Habitation, Gary Adamkiewicz, Associate Professor of Environmental Health and Exposure Disparities, Laura Kubzansky, Lee Kum Kee Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences and Co-Director of the Lee Kum Sheung Center for Health and Happiness, and Marc G. Weisskopf, Cecil K. and Philip Drinker Professor of Environmental Epidemiology and Physiology. As Advisors, Allison Appleton, Associate Professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics at the State University of New York at Albany, School of Public Health, and Diana Hernandez, Associate Professor of Sociomedical Sciences, Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health (both Cohort I JPB EH Fellows) offer their valuable knowledge and expertise to develop the mission and the main goals of the Fellowship Program.

Cohort III: Harvard JPB Environmental Health Fellows